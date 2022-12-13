 Penalising students for speaking in Punjabi will invite action: CM : The Tribune India

Penalising students for speaking in Punjabi will invite action: CM

No announcement for grants for cash-strapped Punjabi varsity

Penalising students for speaking in Punjabi will invite action: CM

CM Bhagwant Mann hands over the trophy to the winning bhangra team on the concluding day of the state-level youth festival in Patiala.



Tribune News Service

Patiala, December 12

Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann today said the state government would cancel the affiliation of schools that penalise students for speaking in Punjabi. He was at Punjabi University here on the concluding day of the three-day inter-university youth festival on Monday. But faculty and employees’ expectations were dashed as the CM failed to make any announcement of grants for the cash-strapped university.

CM, education minister avoid media

  • The Chief Minister talked about his student days during his speech. The police completely cordoned-off the main entrance of the function venue to avoid protests
  • Students stood in long queues outside to listen to the Chief Minister, but many failed to enter the venue. The CM and the Education Minister avoided media and left the venue

The university’s yearly expenditure on salaries has increased by Rs 100 crore after the implementation of new pay commission scales for employees. It is already paying interest of Rs 1.5 crore per month for availing Rs 150 crore bank loan. The university expects to fall short of Rs 207 crore in meeting its yearly expenditure. Recently, the university had approached the government for grants.

Meanwhile, on his second visit here today, the Chief Minister said the state government would cancel affiliation of schools that penalise students for speaking in Punjab. He repeated that the state government would not let the university remain in debt.

The CM said the government was working to ensure skilled development in the state. “Our students should be job providers and not job seekers,” he said and added that the state government was making efforts to develop the state as an industrial hub.

He was joined by Higher Education Minister Gurmeet Singh Meet Hayer, Health Minister Chetan Singh Jouramajra, MLAs Ajit Pal Singh Kohli, Balbir Singh and Neena Mittal and others at the function.

Teaching employees said the state grant for the university had reduced drastically. PUTA secretary Maninder Singh said, “In 1991-92, the grant used to be 125 per cent of our total budget. But now, it is merely 44 to 45 per cent of the yearly expenditure. The new pay scales have further increased the university’s burden. We were hopeful that the CM would provide grants, but were left dejected.”

Former general secretary of non-teaching employees Manoj Bhambri said, “We hoping for of an announcement of grants by the CM, but feel disheartened.” Registrar Navjot Kaur said the CM had assured that the government was serious towards the university’s financial issues. “We are thankful that they are thinking about it,” she added.

#bhagwant mann #Punjabi University Patiala

Tribune Shorts


Most Read

1
Punjab

US-based mastermind behind Nakodar cloth merchant's murder; Punjab police solve case with arrest of 3

2
Himachal

Adani group announces shutdown of two cement plants in Himachal Pradesh

3
Brand Connect

Keto Gummies Reviews - Five Best Keto Gummies For Weight Loss In Market! Keto BHB Gummies Shark Tank

4
Punjab

Punjab youth creates ‘imaginary brother’ in US, ‘kills’ him and seeks visa to visit there for his last rites

5
Himachal

Ambuja, ACC cement plants shut operations at Darlaghat, Gagal

6
Chandigarh

Chandigarh SSP repatriation: Punjab Governor takes jibe at CM Bhagwant Mann; says had informed in advance

7
Punjab

Nakodar killing: Based in US, mastermind visited his village in March

8
Diaspora

Indian-American teenager jumps off Golden Gate Bridge in San Francisco

9
Nation

'Hosting Osama bin Laden...', India's sharp response to Pakistan's Bhutto after 'Kashmir remark' in UN

10
Jalandhar

After expiry of time duration, Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann makes Hoshiarpur toll plaza toll free

Don't Miss

View All
Caught red-handed, Faridabad cop tries to swallows Rs 4,000 bribe money; video goes viral
Trending

Caught red-handed, Faridabad cop swallows Rs 4,000 bribe money; video goes viral

Delayed by a week, ice-skating likely to start in Shimla today
Himachal

Delayed by a week, ice-skating likely to start in Shimla today

15 Gurugram societies ‘safe’, despite exposed iron rods
Haryana

15 Gurugram societies 'safe', despite exposed iron rods

Four Punjabis killed in two weeks in Canada
Punjab

Four Punjabis killed in two weeks in Canada

Indian student inspires ‘plogging’ across UK
World

Indian student inspires ‘plogging’ across UK

Complaints regarding overladen Delhi Airport takes social media by storm; many share photos, videos
Trending

Complaints regarding overladen Delhi Airport takes social media by storm; many share photos, videos

Even Kohli doesn’t hit century daily, says Bhagwant Mann; cricketer hits ton after few hours
Trending

Even Kohli doesn’t hit century daily, says Bhagwant Mann; cricketer hits ton after few hours

Zirakpur schoolgirl strikes it rich, wins ~25L in KBC
Chandigarh

Zirakpur schoolgirl strikes it rich, wins Rs 25L in KBC

Top News

Bones found in Mehrauli forest area belong to Shraddha Walkar, DNA matches with her father

Bones found in Mehrauli forest area belong to Shraddha Walkar, DNA matches with that of her father

The police had recovered 13 bone pieces from the area while ...

Issue of vacancies in higher judiciary will linger till new system put in place: Kiren Rijiju

Issue of vacancies in higher judiciary will linger till new system put in place: Kiren Rijiju

Replying to questions in the Upper House of Parliament, the ...

Mastermind of Rs 30-crore heist Vikas Lagarpuria arrested near Delhi-Gurugram border

Mastermind of Rs 30-crore heist Vikas Lagarpuria arrested near Delhi-Gurugram border

Two doctors, a Delhi policeman and a Haryana IPS officer are...

'Hosting Osama Bin Laden...', Jaishankar's sharp response to Pakistan's Bhutto after 'Kashmir remark' in UN

'Hosting Osama bin Laden...', India's sharp response to Pakistan's Bhutto after 'Kashmir remark' in UN

Bhutto said Pakistan firmly believes that major security pro...

Nirav Modi loses bid to appeal against extradition in UK Supreme Court

Nirav Modi loses bid to appeal against extradition in UK Supreme Court

Last month, the 51-year-old diamantaire had lost an appeal o...


Cities

View All

Farmers up ante, to make toll plazas free from today

Farmers up ante, to make toll plazas free from today

Infuriated over death of protester, KMSC members block entry points to govt offices

Synthetic kite string: Officials asked to take action against violators

Local Govt asks MC to submit delimitation survey report soon

Akali leader Ranjit Singh Brahmpura's last rites held

Bathinda police solve woman’s murder case

Bathinda police solve woman's murder case

Punjab computer teachers seek pay panel benefits

Paying water, electricity bills at e-Sampark may cost ~25 more

Paying water, electricity bills at e-Sampark may cost Chandigarh residents Rs 25 more

Chandigarh SSP’s repatriation: CM Bhagwant Mann was not apprised of issue by his officers, says Punjab Governor

6-Minute Window at Chandigarh Railway Station: Reality check belies authorities’ claim

Bid to rape woman in auto, 2 Kurali youths held

Chandigarh RWAs slam paid street parking proposal

DCW sends notices to e-commerce firms on sale of acid as Delhi acid attack survivor continues to be in ICU

Following Delhi acid attack, women's commission issues notices to Flipkart and Amazon

Delhi AIIMS declared ‘tobacco-free zone’, smoking on hospital premises punishable offence

Mastermind of Rs 30-crore heist Vikas Lagarpuria arrested near Delhi-Gurugram border

Bones found in Mehrauli forest area belong to Shraddha Walkar, DNA matches with that of her father

Delhi records 6.4 deg Celsius temperature on Thursday morning

After expiry of time duration, Hoshiarpur toll plaza made toll free

After expiry of time duration, Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann makes Hoshiarpur toll plaza toll free

Bhagwant Mann govt buckles, to allot flats to demolition-hit needy Jalandhar residents

Resumption of flights to Punjab's Adampur being considered, says Jyotiraditya Scindia

Nakodar killing: Based in US, mastermind visited his village in March

No hearing for 19 days, farmers to now protest at toll plazas also

Body of missing 16-year-old girl found in Ludhiana

Body of missing 16-year-old girl found in Ludhiana

GLADA razes 7 illegal colonies

2 unlawful structures demolished, 5 buildings sealed by Ludhiana civic body

Chief Minister’s Field Officer conducts surprise inspection of Ludhiana Civil Hospital

Deploy 25 traffic marshals, police urge contractor

3 firemen injured in LPG cylinder blast

3 firemen injured in LPG cylinder blast

Patiala man gets 20-yr RI for raping US woman

Garbage burning continues unabated

Civic body to start shifting vendors to designated spots

Addl water content found, 40 samples of milk fail test