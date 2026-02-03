Pension depends on appointment, not years of service: HC

The Punjab and Haryana High Court (HC) has made it clear that length of service by itself does not confer pension rights.

Advertisement

Reiterating that a pension is not a reward for long service alone but a benefit governed strictly by the nature of appointment and service rules, Justice Harpreet Singh Brar has further made it clear that eligibility flows solely from the nature of appointment and service rules.

Advertisement

The ruling came in the case of an ex-serviceman denied pension for civil re-employment as he was employed against a temporary post in the Punjab.

Advertisement

Dismissing his petition against the Punjab State Electricity Regulatory Commission and another respondent, Justice Brar held that merely rendering service for a decade or more did not entitle an employee to pension or retirement benefits.

“The determinative factor to ascertain the eligibility of an employee for pension and other retirement benefits is the nature of his/her appointment,” the court ruled.

Advertisement

Rejecting the argument that duration or quality of service by itself creates a right to pension, Justice Brar ruled: “While the duration of service is relevant, it is not the sole determining factor with regards to eligibility for pension and other such benefits upon retirement… merely for the reason of quality or duration, an employee cannot claim to be eligible for pension or any pensionary benefits.”

The Bench clarified that a temporary employee could claim pensionary benefits only if three cumulative conditions were satisfied: “A claim to this effect can only be made by a temporary employee if he has been appointed against a sanctioned post; been subsequently regularized; and rendered the requisite duration of service, as per applicable rules.”

Applying the same principle to re-employed ex-servicemen, the Court observed that civil re-employment after military retirement did not automatically carry pensionary entitlements.

“The fact that the petitioner retired from the Indian Army and was selected for re-employment with the respondent commission does not mechanically entitle him to pension and other pensionary benefits.”

The Bench, during the course of hearing, was told that the petitioner, a Commissioned Officer, retired from the Indian Army in November 1997, and was appointed in February 2002 as Deputy Director (Media and Housekeeping) in the Punjab State Electricity Regulatory Commission.

His re-employment was renewed periodically until 2014, after which he continued on a contractual basis. His primary grievance before the High Court related to the denial of pension and other retirement benefits arising out of this civil re-employment.

Justice Brar noted that the petitioner proceeded on an assumption that he was appointed against a regular sanctioned post, whereas the appointment letter clearly showed that he was engaged “ona temporary basis for a year.”

Even if it was assumed that the Punjab Civil Services Rules were applicable, a clause specifically forbade the grant of gratuity to a re-employed pensioner. Another provision merely clarified that a military pension did not affect a civil pension that may accrue. “Nowhere does it provide that ex-servicemen must necessarily be provided a pension on civil re-employment,” Justice Brar ruled.

Referring to the facts of the case, Justice Brar asserted that the post itself was never pensionary in nature and the petitioner was fully conscious of his temporary status from the outset.

“Since the very inception, the petitioner was well aware of the fact that he was a temporary employee whose services could be terminated at any point in time… there never existed an occasion where he could have had a legitimate expectation to be treated as a permanent and regular employee.”

Concluding that the Commission “never intended to create any regular posts,” the High Court held the petitioner not entitled to pension or pensionary benefits and dismissed the writ petition.