Pensioners flay AAP govt over unmet demands

Sangrur, January 8

Lakhs of pensioners are angry with the state’s AAP government for not fulfilling their demands, including increase in pensions as per the Sixth Punjab Pay Commission’s recommendations.

“The state government had fixed pensions from January 2016 by adding 113 per cent DA into basic pension and 15 per cent increase on both components, equal to factor 2.45. We are demanding addition of 125 per cent DA into their basic pension and 15 percent increase on total of both components that will be equal to factor 2.59,” Raj Kumar Arora, Punjab State Pensioners Confederation chief spokesman, said on Monday.

The previous Congress government had implemented factor 2.45 in their pensions instead of factor 2.59 due to this pensioners have been suffering a huge loss in pensions and arrears,

Pensioners said AAP leaders had promised them that as and when the party would form government, their demands would be fulfilled. But even after nearly two years, they said, the government has not fulfilled any promise.

