Punjab pensioners give boycott call over delay in benefits

The Punjab Employees and Pensioners Joint Front’s local chapter held protest rally at Nehru Park on Saturday, drawing a large turnout of employees and pensioners. They targeted the state government over continuous delays in providing pay benefits.

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Union president Resham Lal Rangila said the employees and pensioners were not receiving the full benefits of the Dearness Allowance (DA) as pending installments had been delayed. Accusing the government of reneging on its promises, he demanded the immediate release of the arrears.

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Citing a verdict by the Punjab and Haryana High Court, the participants asked for immediate release, regularisation of contractual employees, restoration of the Old Pension Scheme, an increase in medical allowance and the revival of various allowances that had been discontinued.