icon
DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Careers Advertise with us Classifieds
GenZ Speak Up !
Add Tribune As Your Trusted Source
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
PREMIUM IPL 2026Games Explainers Defence GenZ Speak Up ! Cricket The Great Game Simply Punjab Simply Haryana UPSC
Home / Punjab / Pensioners relieved as Punjab finally disburses their long-delayed pension for April  

Pensioners relieved as Punjab finally disburses their long-delayed pension for April  

These pensioners, around 2.5 lakh in number, had not received the pension for April, leading to severe criticism of the Aam Aadmi Party government

article_Author
Ruchika Khanna
Tribune News Service
Chandigarh, Updated At : 08:40 AM May 07, 2026 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
Photo for repreentation
Advertisement

Lakhs of Punjab government pensioners, including former legislators, woke up to good news on Thursday. Their long-delayed pension for the month of April has been credited to their accounts in a leading public sector bank.

Advertisement

These pensioners, around 2.5 lakh in number, had not received the pension for April, leading to severe criticism of the Aam Aadmi Party government. The state has 4.5 lakh pensioners of which 2.5 lakh pensioners have their accounts in one bank, and the remaining in another public sector bank. Their monthly pension outgo from the state government treasury is around Rs 1,872 crore.

Advertisement

Amarjit Singh Bhatia, a pensioner from Kharar, told The Tribune that his pension was credited in the early hours of Thursday. “It comes as a big relief for lakhs of state government pensioners, whose only source of income is this,” he said.

Advertisement

The issue of delay in pensions was resolved on Wednesday after a meeting was held between senior government officials and representatives of the bank. The bank reportedly sought time to switch the pension accounts to the government’s Pension Seva Portal, a digital platform to manage pension details and submission of life certificates.

Other banks have shifted to the digital platform, but 70,000 of the 2.5 lakh pensioners in one bank have yet to be digitally verified, delaying the switch to the Pension Seva Portal for this bank, according to top officials of the state government’s finance department.

Advertisement

Read what others can’t with The Tribune Premium

Advertisement
Tags :
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

The Tribune, now published from Chandigarh, started publication on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan). It was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist, and is run by a trust comprising five eminent persons as trustees.

The Tribune, the largest selling English daily in North India, publishes news and views without any bias or prejudice of any kind. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language and partisanship, are the hallmarks of the newspaper. It is an independent newspaper in the real sense of the term.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Classifieds tlbr_img2 Videos tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 E-Paper tlbr_img5 Shorts