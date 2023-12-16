Pensioners stage protest in Bathinda

Tribune News Service

Bathinda, December 15

On the call of Punjab Employees and Pensioners Joint Front Punjab, Joint Front, Bathinda, today burnt the effigy of the state government and staged protest outside the DC Office in Bathinda.

Gagandeep Singh Bhullar, state convener of the Joint Front, and Makhan Singh, said the strike of ministerial workers has entered its 38th day today, but the Aam Aadmi Party-led government is not making efforts to solve the employees’ issues.

The members of the employees’ said they want Joint Front Bathinda contract workers to be regularised, a coefficient of 2.59% to pensioners and restoration of the old pension scheme. The members said they have been struggling for the demands of reinstatement, implementation of revised pay scales for newly recruited employees and release of DA instalments etc., but the Chief Minister is running away from solving these issues.

The gathering was addressed by Balraj Maur, Lachman Singh Maluka, Bhupinderpal Kaur, Jagpal Bangi, Harminder Singh Dhillon, Manohar Das, Naib Singh, Balvir Singh, Gurmel Singh and Surjit Singh, Sukhchain Singh, Naib Singh.