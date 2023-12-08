People asked to remain indoors after leopard spotted on CCTV cameras in Ludhiana's residential colony

Ludhiana, December 8
Panic gripped residents of a residential colony here on Friday after a leopard was spotted, police said.
The movement of the wild animal was captured on the CCTV cameras installed inside the Centra Greens colony on the Pakhowal road here.
Residents of the colony, which is situated on the outskirts of the city, informed the police about the leopard sighting, following which two teams of the forest department along with police have been deployed there with cages, Prithipal Singh, district forest and wildlife officer, said.
The colony’s residents have been asked to remain indoors until further instructions, he added.
Singh further said that the paw prints of the leopard were also noticed in and outside the colony but it is yet to be traced.
It is not clear how the leopard had reached here, he added.
