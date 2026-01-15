Punjab people eager to oust K-company, claims BJP

The BJP on Wednesday tore into AAP at its maiden Maghi Mela conference saying that people were waging a new battle against the “K-company”, a term its leaders used for ruling party national convener Arvind Kejriwal.

The party leaders also blamed AAP for failing to curb the drug abuse and crime, saying the state now needed a chief minister like Uttar Pradesh’s Yogi Adityanath to end gangster violence. However, BJP leaders spared their party’s former alliance partner Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) of criticism.

They gave a clarion call for a BJP-led “double engine” government in the state in the 2027 Assembly polls.

Haryana Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini, who was among prominent BJP leaders who turned up on the occasion, urged Punjab residents to opt for a “double engine” government to ensure the fulfilment of electoral promises.

Saini claimed that while his government in Haryana was purchasing 24 crops on the minimum support price (MSP), Punjab was lagging behind. He claimed that his government had already fulfilled 53 of 217 manifesto promises within a year of coming to power.

Saini said during the recent floods, while Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann was “admitted to a hospital”, Haryana acted as a “younger brother” and sent help to distressed Punjab farmers. Former Union minister Anurag Thakur echoed same sentiments, saying after fighting Mughals and the British, Punjab now faced a new battle against drugs, lawlessness and the “K-company”. Punjab BJP president Sunil Jakhar and Minister of State for Railways Ravneet Singh Bittu slammed Mann for spending four years “telling lies and cracking jokes”.

He alleged that the CM failed to curb the drug menace and pushed Punjab into a debt trap of Rs 4.17 lakh crore.

Punjab BJP working president Ashwani Sharma alleged that extortion had become a “most booming business” in the state, suggesting that Punjab needed a “Yogi-like CM” rather than Bhagwant Mann to restore the rule of law.

BJP national general secretary Tarun Chugh accused AAP of running an “anti-Sikh” agenda, saying Mann and former Delhi CM Atishi “lowered” the dignity of Sikh institutions and Gurus. He was referring to the alleged derogatory remarks by Atishi for Sikh Gurus. The conference saw the leaders defending the Centre’s new job plan — Viksit Bharat-Guarantee for Rozgar and Ajeevika Mission (Gramin) Act.