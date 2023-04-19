People fed up with AAP rule, say BJP leaders

Tribune News Service

Jalandhar, April 18

As BJP candidate for the Jalandhar Lok Sabha bypoll Inder Iqbal Singh Atwal filed his nomination papers on Tuesday, the party combined the event with a rally held in his support at a site on the Kapurthala road.

Ahead of the rally, Union Minister of State Som Parkash, state president Ashwani Sharma, ex-ministers Manoranjan Kalia and Parminder Dhindsa accompanied him to the office of Deputy Commissioner-cum-Returning Officer Jaspreet Singh for the filing of his papers.

After filing of the papers, they went to the rally site where several party leaders, including national vice-president Saudan Singh, Punjab Affairs in-charge Vijay Rupani, MP Hans Raj Hans, Lok Sabha election in-charge Dr Mahinder Singh, co-incharge Dr Narinder S Raina, former MPs Shwait Malik and Avinash Rai Khanna, party spokesperson RP Singh, former ministers Manpreet Badal, Tikshan Sood and Raj Kumar Verka, leaders Jai Inder Kaur, Sunil Jakhar, Manjinder Sirsa and former CPS KD Bhandari were already present.

The leaders said people were fed up with the AAP rule within a year. Jakhar said AAP had lost the Sangrur LS bypoll despite the fact that its 92 MLAs had won in the Assembly poll just months ago.

“AAP had failed to give its own candidate in Jalandhar and had to rather borrow him from another party,” he said. Ashwani Sharma flayed the government over the deteriorating law and order situation.

Hans Raj Hans came prepared to sing a song in the praise of Prime Minister Narendra Modi.