People gherao police station over inaction in rape case

Tribune News Service

Gurdaspur, September 16

Hundreds of people gheraoed the Gurdaspur city police station to protest the alleged police inaction in the rape case of a 13-year-old girl.

The incident happened nearly six months ago but the accused is yet to be arrested. An FIR was already registered in this regard at the police station.

Tempers ran high throughout the day and policemen, led by DSP (City) Riputapan Singh, tried to pacify the people.

The protesters were accompanied by ASHA workers and members of employee and farm unions.

Union leader Amar Kranti alleged there were some police officials who were responsible for allowing the accused to flee the country. A police officer, however, claimed that the accused had not fled the country and added that they were doing their best to nab him.

“The woman police officer who dealt with the case when the crime took place should be arrested and her role should be investigated. We are sure she helped the mastermind in escaping the police net,” said Kranti.

