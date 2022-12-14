People have lost faith in AAP: Vijay Rupani

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, December 13

In AAP’s last eight-month tenure, the rule of gangsters has been established in Punjab, claimed Vijay Rupani, former Chief Minister of Gujarat and in-charge of the Punjab unit of the BJP.

Talking to the media, Rupani said like Gujarat, Punjab was also a border state and had its own problems, due to which the law and order here needed to be handled very thoughtfully.

“People are in a panic mode due to the daily incidents of murders, dacoities, extortion and robberies in Punjab. The people have lost faith in the AAP government in the state,” said Rupani.