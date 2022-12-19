‘People in Punjab are dying of groundwater pollution...save them’: Amritsar MP Gurjeet Singh Aujla in Lok Sabha

Tribune News Service

Vibha Sharma

New Delhi, December 19

Citing the ongoing protests outside the Malbros liquor factory in Zira, Ferozepur, Amritsar MP Gurjeet Singh Aujla on Monday said the people in Punjab were suffering and dying of groundwater pollution and demanded a central committee comprising Punjab MPs to assess the situation.

Speaking during the Zero Hour in the Lok Sabha, Aujla said Punjab is known as the land of gurus who propagated clean and good living conditions and environment.

“In Ferozepur, there is a liquor factory against which people, including women and children, are protesting for the past five months. The situation in the adjoining villages has become so bad that people are suffering and dying of cancer because of effluents from the factory,” he said.

“People are dying because of (groundwater) pollution in Ferozepur. The situation is the same in Ludhiana, Amritsar, Garh Shakar…everywhere. The pollution needs to be stopped. Please make a committee from Parliament which will visit these areas and make Punjab MPs its members,” Aujla said with Punjab Congress MPs Jasbir Singh and Amar Singh supporting, asking the Centre to take cognisance of the situation.

“Save the people...cancer trains are running in Punjab,” Aujla said, making the passionate appeal.

Notably, the state government’s attempts to lift the protest outside the liquor factory in Zira failed with protesters refusing to budge from the site.

The protest at the Zira liquor factory in Ferozepur started on July 24.

