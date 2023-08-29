People paying price for badlaav: Congress

Our Correspondent

Ferozepur, August 28

Lashing out at the AAP government for delay in providing compensation to the flood-hit victims, Pradesh Congress Committee chief Amarinder Singh Raja Warring said AAP’s inexperience aggravated the situation and residents paid a heavy price for the “badlaav”.

Warring said the state government first failed to manage the disaster and now it was deliberately delaying the compensation.

He said people would definitely teach a lesson to the “Fokki Mashhooriyan Wali Sarkaar” (false promises) in near future.

“AAP and its hollow claims stand exposed,” he said, adding that be it drug menace, illegal sand mining, healthcare and education system, everything has deteriorated under the Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann-led government.

It took a long time for Punjab to recover from the trauma of dark days, but the Mann government had been hell bent on pushing it back to the days of unrest, said the PCC chief.

“We will keep raising our voice till CM Mann does not provide adequate compensation to the flood-hit people,” said Warring, adding that nothing could intimidate the Congress party workers and their leaders.

He sought Rs 50,000 per acre compensation for farmers, financial assistance of Rs 5 lakh for those whose houses got damaged, ex-gratia of Rs 5 lakh for the injured and 10 lakhs to the bereaved families who lost their loved ones.

The Congress also demanded financial assistance of Rs 2 lakh for shopkeepers and Rs 50,000 for farmers whose milch cattle died due to the floods.

