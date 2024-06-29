People’s Rs 58L saved daily by removing 16 toll plazas: ETO

Chandigarh, June 28
The Punjab Government is daily providing a relief of Rs 58.77 lakh to commuters by closing 16 toll plazas across the state, claimed PWD Minister Harbhajan Singh ETO.
The minister further said that since coming to power nearly two years ago, AAP government had eliminated tolls on a total of 535.45 km of state highways.
Giving a breakdown of the daily relief provided by the removal of tolls on specific roads, the minister said that an average relief of Rs 3.75 lakh daily by closing toll plazas on the Patiala-Samana road, Rs 13 lakh daily by closing two toll plazas on Ludhiana-Malerkotla-Sangrur road, Rs 10.52 lakh daily by closing three toll plazas on Balachaur-Garshankar-Hoshiarpur-Dasuya road, Rs 10.12 lakh daily by closing toll plaza on Kiratpur Sahib-Nangal-Una road, Rs 1.94 lakh daily by closing toll plaza on Hoshiarpur-Tanda road was being provided.
Similarly, a relief of Rs 60 thousand daily by closing toll from the high level bridge on Sutlej river at Makhu, Rs 4.50 lakh daily by closing toll plazas on Moga-Kotakpura road, Rs 6.34 lakh daily by removing two toll plazas on Ferozepur-Fazilka road, Rs 3.50 lakh daily by removing two toll plazas from Bhawanigarh-Nabha-Gobindgarh road, Rs 4.5 lakh daily by removing two toll plazas from Dakha-Raikot-Barnala road, is being provided to the people, Singh claimed.
