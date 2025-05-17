DT
Perfect scorer Arshdeep makes farmer family proud

Mahesh Sharma
Mahesh Sharma
Malerkotla, Updated At : 10:44 AM May 17, 2025 IST
Arshdeep Kaur, 15, the daughter of a peasant at Chaunda village in Amargarh constituency of Malerkotla district, is on cloud nine as she scored perfect 100 per cent in the Punjab School Education Board exam results declared today.

As multiple candidates have scored cent per cent marks, two other students have been ranked higher than her on the basis of age.

Arashdeep is an achiever in sports and extracurricular activities. She has also been extending helping hand to her mother in the agricultural family’s daily chores.

“I will continue my endeavour to make my parents proud by pursuing higher studies in the field of medical science and bio-technology,” says Arashdeep. She is also determined to guide her younger brother in his studies. Meanwhile, Amargarh legislator Jaswant Singh Gajjanmajra and management of the Ram Sarup Memorial Senior Secondary School have congratulated the Chaunda family on the outstanding achievement.

