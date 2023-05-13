Permanent residency abroad, university prof suspended

Tribune News Service

Ravneet Singh

Patiala, May 12

Punjabi University, Patiala, has suspended an employee and issued chargesheet to three faculty members over a complaint against them for holding permanent residency (PR) in another country while simultaneously working at the university.

The university authorities said the action was taken pending inquiry. More than 200 university employees reportedly hold PR of other countries, raising questions over the university having acted against a few.

Job rule violation Kumar Rahul, Secretary, Personnel, said as per CSR rules, an employee in the state government can't hold permanent residency of another country

Harinder Kaur, DEO, Secondary Education, Patiala, said an employee would either have to give up his or her permanent residency or the government job

The university has issued chargesheets to faculty members Ranwinder Kaur of the department of public administration, Jashandeep Singh of history department and also suspended Prof Pushpinder Singh Gill of department of business studies. Prof Gill, who also happens to be the seniormost faculty member, said the university administration was settling scores with him.

He has been charged with having a PR of another country, spreading misinformation about the university and misleading the VC into making a wrong appointment.

Refuting the charges, he said, “I do not have PR from another country. Till date, they had not demanded documents from me regarding it. Now they have suspended me with immediate effect.”

He added that the administration was settling scores with him as he was vocal against those responsible for corruption on the campus.

Registrar Navjot Kaur said the step was initiated on the basis of a preliminary inquiry following the receipt of a complaint against the three from the state government. She said a committee was formed to look into the matter. “The three faculty members were given time to respond. Now we have initiated the step pending inquiry,” she pointed out.

Vice-Chancellor Prof Arvind said, “They are supposed to respond to the charges. The university will act as per their responses.” He said as per Punjab Civil Services Rules, a government employee can’t hold a PR of another country.

More than 200 individuals reportedly among teaching and non-teaching employees on the campus hold PR of other countries. Asked whether the university was inquiring into holding of PR by other individuals, the VC said, “We will inquire into the matter if anyone complains.”