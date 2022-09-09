Pesticide dealers in Punjab warned of action for malpractices

Chandigarh, September 8
Agriculture Minister Kuldeep Singh Dhaliwal has said the state government would bring a law to prevent the sale of duplicate and substandard pesticides, fertilisers and seeds.
He said this while addressing the representatives of pesticide manufacturers here today.
“It will be mandatory for shopkeepers to issue a bill to farmers. If anyone is found violating the law, strict action will be taken against him,” said the minister.
Dhaliwal lashed out at previous governments for allowing the sale of such inferior products in the state and claimed that due to their negligence, there had been a major decline in the quality of agricultural products of Punjab.
He said a state-of-the-art lab would be established in Jalandhar for testing of pesticides, fertilisers and seeds, and three other labs would be modernised.
