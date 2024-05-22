Petal pain for Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann at roadshow

Malout: During a roadshow in Malout, a flower hit the right eye of Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann and he immediately sat down in his SUV. Earlier, he was standing out of the vehicle by opening its sunroof. The CM had already appealed to the public to shower flowers cautiously. Earlier, too, a flower had hit the right eye of Mann during his roadshow in Nawanshahr on May 13.

