Petition against shifting of Jagtar Singh Hawara to Burail Jail

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, December 15

Anti-Terrorist Front India national president Viresh Shandilya has filed a plea before a local court against shifting of Jagtar Singh Hawara to Burail Jail in Chandigarh. He demanded that Hawara be presented through video-conferencing in the cases as his physical presence in Chandigarh might create unrest in the region. The hearing in the case is on December 17.

Later, a high drama was witnessed when Shandilya started addressing mediapersons on the district court premises. A group of advocates opposed this and asked him to address media outside the court premises. A large number of police were present.