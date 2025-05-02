Petition in high court seeks martyr status for 26 tourists killed in Pahalgam terror attack

A petition has been filed in the Punjab and Haryana High Court seeking posthumous recognition as “Martyrs/Shaheed” for the 26 tourists killed in the Pahalgam terror attack.

Filed in public interest by Ayush Ahuja, a practising advocate of the High Court, the plea seeks a direction to the Centre and the Prime Minister’s Office to officially confer the title ‘Martyr/Shaheed’ on the deceased. Ahuja has said that statues bearing the victims’ names inscribed in golden letters be put up.

The petitioner further sought a declaration to rename the attack site as “Memorable Martyrs/Shaheed Hindu Valley Tourist Place” to honour the memory of the tourists.

Referring to the incident, Ahuja submitted that the tourists were enjoying the natural beauty of Kashmir when the terrorists brutally gunned them down after identifying them based on religion. The recognition would not only comfort the bereaved families, but also serve as a collective tribute by the nation as their memory continued to live in the hearts of 140 crore Indians, Ahuja said.

He contended that the legal question for the court’s determination was: “Whether the official status of 'Martyr/Shaheed' can be conferred on innocent civilian victims of terrorism in recognition of their sacrifice.”