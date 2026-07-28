Petrol bomb hurled at BJP’s Sangrur office

The Sangrur police have launched a probe after two miscreants allegedly hurled petrol bombs at the BJP office in Sangrur around 2.45 am on Sunday. The incident came to light when office-bearers reached the office.

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The blast left burn marks on the building’s outer wall, but no injuries were reported as the office was vacant. Sources said the attackers targeted the kitchen window, where gas cylinders were usually kept. “In case of a fire, the damage would have been more. Luckily, the blast was of low intensity, while the second petrol bomb fell outside,” an official said.

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According to the police, one of the accused threw a glass bottle filled with petrol that struck the wall, causing fire. Investigators believe two suspects were involved in the incident, and they fled in a car.

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“We have registered a case under relevant sections of the Explosives Act,” said Sangrur SSP Ravjot Grewal. “Two separate teams have been formed to crack the case based on vital clues,” he added.

A forensic team inspected the site and collected evidence, including remains of the glass bottles. Dhuri BJP halqa incharge Randeep Singh Deol said the police found a beer bottle filled with petrol outside the office and another inside the building near the kitchen window. “CCTV footage shows two miscreants in a car. One threw the petrol bomb and suffered a burn injury while attempting to hurl the second bottle,” he said.

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The police are scanning the CCTV footage from the office to identify the attackers.