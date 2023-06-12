 Petrol, diesel dearer as VAT hiked in Punjab : The Tribune India

Move part of govt’s additional resource mobilisation drive | Second increase this year

The state government today announced an increase in the value added tax (VAT) on retail fuel, leading to an increase in the petrol price by 92 paise per litre and the diesel price by 88 paise for retail consumers.



Tribune News Service

Ruchika M Khanna

Chandigarh, June 11

Rs 620 cr revenue a year

With the hike in the fuel prices, the state hopes to generate an additional Rs 620 crore per annum as revenue.

This has been done as part of the state’s additional resource mobilisation drive. A notification in this regard has been issued by the state Excise and Taxation Department.

As a result, petrol prices in Punjab have reportedly become the highest in North India and diesel prices the second highest after Haryana. Petrol prices in the state will vary between Rs 98.95 per litre and Rs 97.98 per litre, while diesel prices will vary between Rs 89.25 per litre and Rs 88.32 per litre, based on local taxes in each city and the distance from the refinery. Top officials in the state government, however, insist that the prices of both fuels are less than neighbouring Rajasthan.

This is the second time this year that the prices have been increased. A hike in the prices of retail fuel was earlier announced by the state government in February when an additional duty of 90 paise per litre was imposed on both petrol and diesel.

With today’s hike in the prices, the state hopes to generate an additional Rs 620 crore per annum as revenue. Top functionaries in the state Finance Department told The Tribune that initially the state government had decided to increase VAT on fuel in February. It was later decided to break the hike in two parts to lessen the impact of the hike.

Sources in the Finance Department said even with today’s increase in the prices, the prices of diesel in Punjab would be cheaper than neighbouring Haryana. The prices of both diesel and petrol would be cheaper in Punjab than in neighbouring Rajasthan.

Though the AAP government, like its predecessors, has brought in two budgets where no new taxes have been imposed, since the spending on the committed liabilities increases, as do the subsidies on power to different categories of consumers and social security pensions, sources say the government has no option but to increase the tax on retail fuel.

With the government losing out on National Health Mission funds, special assistance grant for development of capital assets, rural development tax and a cut in its borrowing limit, causing a dent of Rs 24,000 crore in its annual revenue receipts, the sources say there is little it can do other than to go in for additional resource mobilisation (ARM) by increasing VAT.

“We are hoping to generate an additional Rs 1,000 crore as VAT on these fuels, with the two hikes imposed today and earlier in February,” said a top functionary. With the hike imposed in February, the state government has estimated to increase its tax collection by Rs 500 crore.

Dealers slam hike

The move has not gone down well with retail dealers. Monty Sehgal, a spokesperson for the Petrol Pump Dealers Association, said, “This will not just pinch the consumers, but also the dealers as it will lead to consumers getting cheaper fuel from neighbouring states. It will only increase the margins of the mafia involved in inter-state smuggling,” he said.

Burden on common man, withdraw hike: Sukhbir

SAD president Sukhbir Singh Badal on Sunday condemned the AAP government for putting an unprecedented burden on the common man and farmers by repeatedly increasing VAT on petrol and diesel, including the latest hike. He said the hike had made petrol and diesel in the state among the costliest in the region. He sough an immediate withdrawal of the “arbitrary” hike.

