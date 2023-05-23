 Petrol stations, shops refuse Rs 2,000 notes : The Tribune India

Petrol stations, shops refuse Rs 2,000 notes

Tribune News Service

Avneet Kaur/Shivani Bhakoo

Jalandhar/Ludhiana, May 22

Despite RBI Governor Shaktikanta Das on Monday explained that Rs 2,000 notes would continue to be legal tender, Punjab petrol pumps, eateries, general shops and other units have chosen to stop accepting these notes, causing inconvenience to the public.

In Jalandhar, some petrol stations were accepting Rs 2,000 notes only if the fuel purchase amount is Rs 2,000 or higher. Notices stating this have been prominently displayed at petrol pumps. The notice further stated that Rs 2,000 currency would not be accepted for the purchase of fuel worth Rs 50 or Rs 100.

Kavish Mehra, a resident, said a worker at a petrol pump near Guru Nanak Mission Chowk pump, Jalandhar, refused to accept Rs 2,000 after he refilled fuel of Rs 1,250 in his bike. The worker pointed to the notice and said they were merely following the orders of their manager.

Meanwhile, on being asked about the notice, Gurmeet Singh Monty Sehgal, Petrol Pump Dealer Association, Punjab, clarified that Rs 2,000 notes were legal tender and refusing to accept these was illegal. He emphasised that no petrol pump association or oil company had officially communicated any such notice.

Similarly, numerous general shops, food outlets, bakeries and private offices have stopped accepting Rs 2,000 notes. They are requesting customers to pay either through online modes or with currencies other than Rs 2,000 notes.

Another resident Kamaljit Kaur from Jalandhar shared her experience in the administrative office in her housing society which is not accepting Rs 2,000 notes for gas and electricity bill payments.

Residents have also taken to social media to complain about eateries and bakeries not accepting the notes, saying that the public is again being harassed.

Sonali, a homemaker, said yesterday she got a cylinder at her place and when Rs 2,000 note was given to the delivery boy, he rejected saying godown keepers had asked him not to take Rs 2,000 note from any consumer.

Notice displayed at pumps

  • In Jalandhar, petrol pumps are accepting Rs 2,000 notes only if the fuel purchase amount is Rs 2,000 or higher.
  • Notices stating this have been prominently displayed at petrol pumps. The notice further states that Rs 2,000 currency will not be accepted for the purchase of fuel worth Rs 50 or Rs 100.

