Petty offences: 51 undertrials freed from Ludhiana Central Jail

Legal Correspondent

Ludhiana, October 6

The District Legal Services Authority (DLSA) today organised a “mega camp court” at the Ludhiana Central Jail and ordered release of 51 undertrials involved in petty crimes.

The exercise was carried out with an aim to provide the undertrials with an opportunity to reform and “become an asset to society, rather than a hardened criminal”.

Presiding over the mega camp court, Justice Ritu Bahri, a Punjab and Haryana High Court Judge, exhorted the undertrials not to adopt shortcuts in life as they never pay in life.

“It’s a golden opportunity for you to join the mainstream society. If anyone is found indulging in criminal activity in future, he would not get the same relief again,” added Justice Bahri. She directed the jail authorities to provide proper and hygienic food to the jail inmates and timely medical assistance.

Justice Bahri along with Sessions Judge Munish Singal, CJM-cum-DLSA secretary Raman Sharma and MC Commissioner Shena Aggarwal also inspected the women jail. She exhorted the women jail inmates to involve themselves in vocational training programmes and prove asset to society after release from the jail.

Earlier, she visited a stall set up by the DLSA in association with NGO Jeet Foundation Self Help Group at Court complex, where the carry bags made by women jail inmates from clothes and jutte were displayed for sale. Out of the sale proceeds, remuneration would also be given to women jail inmates. She also enquired about the E-sewa Kendra set up at the court complex for assistance to the litigants as well as to the visitors.

Justice Bahri also interacted with slum children who got admission in different schools with the help of the DLSA.

During visit to the mediation centre, Justice Bahri exhorted the parties to shun their difference and opt for amicable settlement, which would ultimately save their valuable time and money too.

At a meeting held with the president and secretaries of the District Bar Association as, she asked them to convince the legal fraternity for adopting the alternative dispute resolution system through mediation to reduce the huge pendency of cases in courts.