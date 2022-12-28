PGI centre to come up in Ferozepur

Our Correspondent

Ferozepur, December 27

Senior BJP leader and former Cabinet Minister Rana Gurmit Singh Sodhi today met Union Health Minister Mansukh Mandviya regarding the construction of the PGI Satellite Centre and Medical College in the border town.

The Union Health Minister assured Sodhi that the foundation stone of the PGI centre would be laid soon. The project to set up the PGI centre in Ferozepur has been hanging fire for the last nine years.

“The construction of the PGI Satellite Centre and Medical College will not only give a fillip to the healthcare needs of the border region, but also generate employment opportunities for thousands of unemployed youth,” said Sodhi.

Sodhi also apprised minister about resentment of the people belonging to the area regarding delay in the project. Residents belonging to this area have also started a signature campaign, which has got an overwhelming response. Already over 25,000 people of all ages have signed on the paper.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi was supposed to lay the foundation stone of the ambitious project on January 5 ahead of the Vidhan Sabha polls in the state. However, the project could not take off as Modi had to go back without launching the project following protest by farmers due to which he remained stranded for almost 20 minutes on an elevated road close to the PGI Satellite Centre site triggering a nationwide debate over breach in his security.

Later, Union Home Minister Amit Shah during his visit to the border town on February 16 had also promised that the PGI Satellite Centre foundation stone would be laid on Baisakhi, however, nothing happened.

