Phagwara: 2 booked for killing farmer

Phagwara, November 15
A farmer was reportedly murdered by two men near Matfallu last night. SHO Goraya Harjinder Singh said the deceased has been identified as Gurpal Singh (73). Phillaur DSP Jagdish Raj said a land dispute is suspected to be the reason behind the murder. The suspects have been identified as Nirmal Singh and Hardip Singh, both residents of Matfallu. SHO Harjinder said the body of the deceased was handed over to the kin of the deceased after a post-mortem examination was conducted by a board of doctors at Phillaur Civil Hospital today. No arrest has been made yet. DSP Raj said the police have registered a case against the suspects who are still at large, under Sections 302 and 34 of the IPC.
