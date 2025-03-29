DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Advertise with us Classifieds
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
Home / Punjab / Phagwara astrologer used voice-changing software to rape wife's friend, arrested

Phagwara astrologer used voice-changing software to rape wife's friend, arrested

The complainant alleged that the accused impersonated his wife on phone and called her to his shop
article_Author
Our Correspondent
Phagwara, Updated At : 01:04 PM Mar 29, 2025 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
Photo for representational purpose only.
Advertisement

A well-known astrologer of Phagwara, Abhishek Rawal, has been accused of blackmailing and repeatedly raping a married woman, who is a mother of three children.

The city police have registered a case under Sections 376, 384 and 506 of the IPC against the accused, Abhishek Rawal, a resident of Friends Colony, Phagwara, under charges of rape and blackmail.

In her complaint to the police, Sheela (name changed) alleged that she was a close friend of the astrologer’s wife and often met him at family gatherings. She alleged that the accused used a voice-changing software to impersonate his wife and communicated with her through phone calls and chats. Using this trick, he allegedly lured her to his shop on the pretext of shopping, where he drugged her and sexually assaulted her while she was unconscious. The accused also allegedly recorded an objectionable video.

Advertisement

When the victim regained consciousness, Rawal allegedly threatened her, claiming that he had the video of the incident. He later forced her into multiple sexual encounters at different locations by blackmailing her and threatening to harm her children. The victim further alleged that even on Holi, despite her strong refusal, the accused assaulted her again. When she finally resisted his attempts, he reportedly leaked her video on social media. The victim also claimed that Rawal, under the garb of astrology, used to collect explicit photos of innocent women. She urged the police to conduct a high-level investigation into his activities, alleging that he possessed multiple mobile phones containing objectionable material.

Meanwhile, the Phagwara police arrested the accused and produced him before a local judicial magistrate who sent him to two-day police custody for further interrogation.

Advertisement

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

The Tribune, now published from Chandigarh, started publication on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan). It was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist, and is run by a trust comprising five eminent persons as trustees.

The Tribune, the largest selling English daily in North India, publishes news and views without any bias or prejudice of any kind. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language and partisanship, are the hallmarks of the newspaper. It is an independent newspaper in the real sense of the term.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Home tlbr_img2 Opinion tlbr_img3 Classifieds tlbr_img4 Videos tlbr_img5 E-Paper