Phagwara: Gangster held, weapons seized

Tribune News Service

Phagwara: The Phillaur Police have arrested an international gangster and seized four weapons and live ammunition from his possession on Saturday. The seized weapons are one .12 bore double-barrel gun with 15 live cartridges, one single-barrel .12 bore gun and 40 live cartridges and two .32 bore pistols with three magazines. oc

Rice miller goes missing

Muktsar: A rice-miller, Sunny Jindal of Mandi Bariwala, went missing under mysterious circumstances on Friday. His car and mobile phone were found near the Rajasthan feeder canal. The police have been informed and efforts are being made to find him.

