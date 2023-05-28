Phagwara girl is mother at 12, cops record statement

Tribune News Service

Amritsar, May 27

In a shocking incident, a 12-year-old girl gave birth to a child at the Phagwara Civil Hospital yesterday.

The minor girl, along with the newborn, was referred to the Guru Nanak Dev Hospital. Dr Karamjit Singh, Medical Superintendent, said, “The patient had given birth to the child at the Phagwara Civil Hospital. As the child was underweight and premature, the duo was referred to us.”

The mother informed an NGO that she was sexually assaulted. The officials said the police recorded the girl’s statement.