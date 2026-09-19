Phagwara house targeted in late-night petrol bomb attack; no injuries reported

Panic gripped Chapar Colony in Basant Nagar area of Phagwara after three unidentified, masked persons allegedly threw petrol-filled bottles at a residential house during the intervening night of September 18 and 19.

According to information available, the incident took place at around 3 am in the jurisdiction of Satnampura Police Station, Phagwara, in Kapurthala district. The three alleged miscreants reportedly arrived on a motorcycle, with their faces covered, and threw the bottles towards the house before fleeing from the spot.

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Ravi Kumar, a resident of the house, told the media that the family was inside the house when the incident occurred. He said that although the attackers allegedly hurled the bottles at the premises, no person was injured in the incident.

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Kumar further alleged that the police were informed within a few minutes of the incident, but no police personnel reached the spot until later in the day on September 19. Expressing concern over the incident, he appealed to the authorities to investigate the matter and ensure justice.

The incident has caused concern among residents of Chapar Colony, who claimed that they had previously informed the police about the movement of unidentified persons in the area but alleged that no effective action was taken. Residents expressed apprehension over the safety of people living in the locality and urged the police to identify and apprehend those responsible.

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The incident has also prompted concerns among local residents regarding security arrangements in the area. Residents have sought a prompt investigation, identification of the accused through available evidence, and adequate security measures to prevent any such incident in the future.

No FIR had been registered in connection with the incident till the time of reporting.