Gen Z Speak Up !
search-icon-img
Dainik TribunePunjabi Tribune
Advertise with us Classifieds
search-icon-img
Advertisement
Home / Punjab / Phagwara sugar mill sealed over Rs 27.74 crore arrears

Phagwara sugar mill sealed over Rs 27.74 crore arrears

BKU (Doaba) had set November 18 deadline for government to resolve farmers’ payment issue; machinery, vehicles and other equipment documented during sealing operation

article_Author
Ashok Kaura
Phagwara, Updated At : 04:52 PM Nov 15, 2026 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
The sealing operation commenced at approximately 11.15 am on November 15 in the presence of the officers whose names were recorded in the official attendance sheet. iStock photo
Advertisement

The Phagwara administration on Sunday sealed the Golden Sandhar Sugar Mill in Phagwara over outstanding sugarcane payments amounting to Rs 27.74 crore for the 2021-22 crushing season, bringing the long-pending dispute between the mill management and sugarcane growers back into focus.

The action came amid mounting pressure from the Bharatiya Kisan Union (Doaba), which had given the Punjab Government November 18 as the deadline to resolve the payment issue, warning of intensified agitation if the farmers’ dues were not cleared.

The sealing operation commenced at approximately 11.15 am on November 15 in the presence of the officers whose names were recorded in the official attendance sheet.

The entire operation was videographed to maintain an official record of the proceedings and the condition of the property and equipment inside the mill. According to the inventory recorded during the videography, machinery was found installed inside the premises. The inventory also included three trucks; three conveyor machines; four tractors; one agricultural machine; five Bolero vehicles and one water tanker.

Advertisement

After the sealing proceedings were completed in the presence of the officials, 25 keys pertaining to the nine locks installed at the mill were handed over to Dr. Rulda Singh, P.O., Punjab Cane Department, as part of the official procedure.

Cane Commissioner Taranjit Singh Gill had alleged that the mill had undertaken crushing operations during the 2025-26 season without obtaining the requisite licence and had failed to clear the outstanding payments despite repeated interventions. He also pointed towards frequent changes in the mill’s ownership and management as a factor complicating the process of fixing responsibility for the liabilities.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Tags :
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

THE TRIBUNE, India’s oldest, daily English-language newspaper, was first published on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan), and save for 40 days in the immediate aftermath of Partition, has come out every day over the last 145 years. THE TRIBUNE was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist of the time. The newspaper is run by a five-member Trust, which is chaired by Shri N N Vohra, former Governor of J&K State (2008-2018); as well as Justice S S Sodhi, former Chief Justice of the Allahabad High Court; Shri Gurbachan Jagat, former Governor of Manipur; Lt Gen. Shamsher Singh Mehta, former Western Army Commander; Shri Paramjit Singh Patwalia, Senior Advocate in the Supreme Court.

THE TRIBUNE is free, objective, and independent. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language, are the hallmarks of the paper.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Classifieds tlbr_img2 Videos tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 E-Paper tlbr_img5 Shorts