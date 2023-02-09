Pharma colleges oppose higher security fee

Chandigarh, February 8
Pharmacy colleges are up in arms against the Pharmacy Council of India (PCI) for increasing the professional regulatory charge by four to five times and security deposit for every college.
Dr Anshu Kataria, president, Federation of Self-Financing Technical Institutions and the Punjab Unaided Colleges Association said this year the council had asked for a security deposit of around Rs 1 crore to 5 crore from each pharma college.
“This is surprising because the Medical Council of India, Dental Council of India, All-India Council for Technical Education (AICTE) and Indian Nursing Council (INC) did not raise security deposit,” he said. According to the new rules of the PCI, not only new, but the existing colleges will also have to deposit Rs 1 crore to 5 crore.
