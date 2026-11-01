Pharma drug case: NCB freezes 25 properties worth Rs 20 cr in Mohali; Ambala family absconding

The Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) has frozen 25 properties worth Rs 20.1 crore, most of these in Mohali, in an inter-state pharmaceutical drug diversion case. Three members of an Ambala Cantt family named in the case remain absconding, and large quantities of psychotropic drugs were seized from two units at Kala Amb in Himachal Pradesh.

As per a spokesperson of the NCB, the Competent Authority under the Smugglers and Foreign Exchange Manipulators (Forfeiture of Property) Act, 1976, and the NDPS Act in New Delhi upheld the freezing order on October 30 under Section 68F(2) of the NDPS Act.

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The properties include industrial plots, commercial units, shop-cum-office units and apartments in Gillco Industrial Park, Mohali City Centre-3, Mohali City Centre Walk, Janta Industrial Estate, Galaxy Heights-2, Queenstown and JLPL, Mohali. They cannot be transferred or dealt with without prior permission now.

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The NCB said the accused failed to show lawful sources of income for properties held in their own names and in the names of family members.

Konic Goyal, Manic Goyal and their father Parshotam Lal Goyal, all residents of Ambala Cantt, have evaded summons and non-bailable warrants. The Supreme Court has dismissed their anticipatory bail pleas. The freezing covers properties held in their names and those of their family members.

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Substantial quantities of psychotropic drugs and raw material were recovered from Digital Vision and Vellinton Healthcare at Kala Amb. Overall, the NCB has seized about 34 lakh psychotropic tablets, 10.57 lakh bottles of codeine-based cough syrup, 50,000 Tramadol ampoules, 5,000 Midazolam vials and about 2,200 kg of psychotropic powder, including raw material and formulations. Seventeen persons have been arrested.

The case began on February 7, 2025, when 5,000 Tramadol tablets were seized at Amritsar. The packaging named a Haridwar firm as manufacturer and a Dehradun firm as marketer, but the marketing firm did not exist. A Special Investigation Team traced a network of pharmaceutical firms in Uttarakhand and Himachal Pradesh that diverted medicines to non-existent entities for illicit distribution. The network extends across Punjab, Himachal Pradesh, Rajasthan, Uttarakhand, Haryana, West Bengal and Uttar Pradesh.

Financial investigation showed that the sale proceeds of the diverted drugs were routed and layered through the bank accounts of the firms under investigation.

The NCB said the action reflects its network-centric approach, which pairs the tracing of drug supply chains with a parallel financial investigation. It targets manufacturers, distributors, organisers, front entities and financial facilitators, and aims to choke the funds that let such networks reinvest in trafficking. The frozen assets will be preserved for proceedings under Chapter VA of the NDPS Act.

The public can report drug trafficking on the MANAS National Narcotics Helpline, toll-free number 1933. The bureau said informants' identities would be kept strictly confidential.