PhD scholar from IIT Ropar alleges physical assault, sexual harassment by supervisor

A PhD scholar at Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Ropar has alleged physical assault and sexual harassment by her research supervisor. The accusations have triggered institutional action and widespread outrage on social media.

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According to sources, the scholar initially lodged a complaint with the institute authorities. However, dissatisfied with the response, she later took to X, where she shared details of her ordeal, drawing strong reactions from netizens.

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In her post, the scholar alleged that her supervisor physically assaulted her, including punching her in the face. She also shared photographs showing visible swelling. The scholar further claimed that the assault occurred after she refused to comply with the supervisor’s alleged inappropriate demands. She accused him of pressuring her to accompany him on a trip to Japan and threatening expulsion from the PhD programme if she did not comply.

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Responding to the allegations, IIT Ropar said it was fully aware of the complaint and was treating the matter with utmost seriousness. The institute said that its Internal Complaints Committee (ICC) took cognisance of the issue within 24 hours and initiated formal proceedings.

“The Institute has granted immediate interim relief to the complainant to ensure her safety, dignity, and uninterrupted academic progress,” the official statement said. It added that the accused faculty member had been placed on forced leave with immediate effect, and arrangements had been made to allow the scholar to continue her academic work without fear or pressure.

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Considering the gravity of the allegations, the institute has informed the local police and handed over the matter for further investigation.

IIT Ropar also said that medical assistance and counselling support were being provided on campus. The institute also assured that the inquiry would be conducted in a fair and transparent manner.