Phillaur girl bags 100% in Class X

Jalandhar, May 13

Divya Ahuja from DAV Centenary Public School, Phillaur, has made both state and Jalandhar district proud by achieving a flawless 100 per cent score in the CBSE Class X examinations. She secured a perfect 100 in all subjects, including English, mathematics, science, Punjabi, and IT. Although she achieved 96 marks in social studies, the school’s adherence to the best of five subject rule catapulted her to the top position.

Daughter of businessman Gulshan Kumar Ahuja, Divya has chosen the non-medical stream for Class XI and has aspirations of joining the Indian Air Force. Reflecting on her study routine, she attributes her success to diligent and organised studying methods.

