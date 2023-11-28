Phone snatched from salesman

Our Correspondent

Abohar, November 27

An unidentified man managed to flee after snatching an iPhone 14 from a mobile showroom near Bhagat Singh Chowk on Sunday.

According to showroom owner Pankaj Bajaj, after being shown the phone by a salesman, the man snatched the phone and fled in his SUV while people attempted to chase him. The police are examining the CCTV footage and have registered a case under Sections 379-B and 473 of the IPC against the unidentified person.

