Photo in ‘gutka’, SGPC orders probe

Amritsar, May 20
Taking cognisance of the publication of a photo of a man in ‘gutka’, the SGPC has marked an investigation. SGPC’s assistant secretary media Kulwinder Singh said the matter came light after a video went viral on the social media. SGPC president Harjinder Singh Dhami has marked an investigation. SGPC’s Dharam Prachar Committee (DPC) had deputed pracharak (preacher) Bhai Bhupinder Singh to lead the investigation.
“As per information shared by Bhai Bhupinder Singh, a Sindhi family had got published a photo of their late family member on the gutka of Sukhmani Sahib at Gurdwara Betma Sahib, near Indore, which was against the Sikh ethics and principles,” said Kulwinder Singh. The team had reached Indore to investigate the matter. Action would be initiated against the accused.
