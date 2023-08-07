Pickup operators block Fazilka flyover for hours

Our Correspondent

Abohar, August 6

Members of the Canter and Pickup Union staged a sit-in on the Fazilka flyover on Sunday, demanding action against the unlicensed ‘Jugaad’, also called Peter-Engine, vehicles. The protest began around 11.30 am and continued till evening, resulting in the disruption of traffic.

Union leaders Neel Singh and Jagroop Singh said ‘Jugaad’ vehicles were found involved in many accidents but their identity could not be ascertained as they do not carry number plates, despite their having been made compulsory for all other vehicles.

The owners of these vehicles do not pay any tax to the state exchequer, a protester said.

“On the other hand, we arrange canters and pickup vans by borrowing money on interest to take care of our families, but due to competition from Jugaad vehicles, we sometimes return home empty-handed in the evening”, they added.

Union leaders said that after a protest outside the DC’s office on May 2, another protest was held on May 27 near the Chief Minister’s house in Sangrur. The concerned department had then assured them to arrange a meeting with the CM House but that had not happened so far. The protesting vehicle operators submitted a memorandum to Jalalabad MLA Jagdeep Goldy today.

