Public interest litigation has been filed in the Punjab and Haryana High Court for seeking improvement of infrastructure of 100-bed BBMB Hospital in Talwara, Hoshiarpur district, Punjab.

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Shivam Kumar Sharma, a resident of Talwara in a petition filed through advocate Akhil Dadwal said that the hospital had deteriorated due to neglect, understaffing, and inadequate infrastructure.

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The hospital was established to serve project employees, their families, and surrounding border populations. Talwara is a border town where Himachal Pradesh commences approximately 5 km from the hospital, qualifying it under the Border Area Development Programme (BADP) Guidelines, 2020.

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The hospital serves a large inter-state population, including Punjab Assembly constituencies of Dasuya, Mukerian, and Tanda, and Himachal Pradesh Constituencies of Indora, Jaswan-Pragpur, and Fatehpur, catering to thousands in over 106 remote border villages without proximate alternatives, making it the nearest public medical facility.

But its current state and understaffing, exacerbates health disparities and violates the equity principle under Article 14, particularly for vulnerable border communities.

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Despite being a 100-bed hospital, serious deficiencies exist. There is no permanent orthopaedic specialist critical for trauma in project-heavy areas, approximately 46 vacant paramedical posts impairing operations, no Blood Bank or Storage Unit, forcing referrals and delaying emergencies.

All of which compromise life-saving care and directly infringe the right to health under Article 21, as expansively interpreted by the Supreme Court to include dignified, accessible medical facilities

In view of this, the petitioner has sought to issue a writ of mandamus directing the government to convert BBMB Hospital, Talwara, into a PGI Satellite Centre or AIIMS Satellite Centre (as first priority), leveraging existing infrastructure, vacant quarters and surplus land, which would benefit the people of Himachal Pradesh, Punjab and Jammu. Alternatively, the petitioner sought directions to alternatively implement a hub-and-spoke model at BBMB Hospital, Talwara, with AIIMS Bilaspur/PGIMER Chandigarh. This should include telemedicine, tele-ICU, tele-cardiology, specialist visits, Junior Doctor postings, Senior Doctor visits, and training of all staff under AIIMS or PGI, while ensuring full compliance with IPHS-2022 guidelines, within a period of three months. The petitioner sought directions to the government to fill 46 vacant paramedical posts and appoint specialist doctors at BBMB Hospital, within a period of two months.