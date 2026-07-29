DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Careers Advertise with us Classifieds
Gen Z Speak Up !
AI Logo
Register now for Tribune AI Learning Camp
A comprehensive AI Certification Course
Enroll Now
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
PREMIUM CWG 2026 Games Explainers Defence Gen Z Speak Up ! Cricket The Great Game Simply Punjab Entertainment UPSC
Home / Punjab / PIL in HC seeks probe against Punjab minister over ‘private’ Canada trip, double expense claims

PIL in HC seeks probe against Punjab minister over ‘private’ Canada trip, double expense claims

The petition, filed against the Union of India and other respondents by Punjab resident Karanpreet Singh, alleges misuse of public money, fraud and corruption by the minister.

article_Author
Saurabh Malik
Tribune News Service
Chandigarh, Updated At : 08:00 PM Jul 29, 2026 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
Punjab and Haryana High Court. Photo: Tribune file
Advertisement

A PIL has been filed before the Punjab and Haryana High Court seeking “fair and impartial inquiry” against a Punjab Cabinet Minister for allegedly undertaking a “private” visit to Canada without mandatory Central Government approvals and subsequently claiming both foreign and local travel expenses for the same period.

Advertisement

The petition, filed against the Union of India and other respondents by Punjab resident Karanpreet Singh, alleges misuse of public money, fraud and corruption by the minister. Among other things, the petitioner contended that the Central Government rules required state ministers to obtain prior political clearance and clearance under the Foreign Contribution Regulation Act (FCRA) from the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA), besides informing the Prime Minister’s Office, before travelling abroad.

Advertisement

The petitioner alleged that the minister travelled to Canada between January 17 and January 20, 2024, “without taking these mandatory central permissions, relying only on oral permission from the Chief Minister”.

Advertisement

The PIL further claims that despite the visit being private, the Punjab Government prepared and approved a travel bill of Rs 3 lakh for the foreign trip. The petitioner has also alleged that during the very same period, the minister falsely claimed to have been present in Punjab and Delhi and sought reimbursement for local travel expenses.

The petitioner alleged that the minister “falsely claimed that he was present locally in Punjab and Delhi” and also “claimed local travel expenses” for the identical dates. Alleging that the minister claimed reimbursement for being in Canada and for travelling within India simultaneously, the petitioner contends that the respondent “committed fraud, misused his official position, and embezzled public funds”.

Advertisement

The petition further states that a detailed complaint highlighting the alleged illegal acts, double claims and alleged offences under the Prevention of Corruption Act was submitted to the Ministry of External Affairs on March 9, 2025. The case is yet to come up for hearing.

Read what others can’t with The Tribune Premium

Advertisement
Tags :
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

THE TRIBUNE, India’s oldest, daily English-language newspaper, was first published on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan), and save for 40 days in the immediate aftermath of Partition, has come out every day over the last 145 years. THE TRIBUNE was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist of the time. The newspaper is run by a five-member Trust, which is chaired by Shri N N Vohra, former Governor of J&K State (2008-2018); as well as Justice S S Sodhi, former Chief Justice of the Allahabad High Court; Shri Gurbachan Jagat, former Governor of Manipur; Lt Gen. Shamsher Singh Mehta, former Western Army Commander; Shri Paramjit Singh Patwalia, Senior Advocate in the Supreme Court.

THE TRIBUNE is free, objective, and independent. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language, are the hallmarks of the paper.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Classifieds tlbr_img2 Videos tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 E-Paper tlbr_img5 Shorts