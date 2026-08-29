PIL in high court seeks review of Guru Nanak Dev’s birth date, challenges November 24 holiday

A PIL has been filed before the Punjab and Haryana High Court, seeking directions to the state of Punjab to examine, determine, and correct the official record concerning the date of birth of Guru Nanak Dev, the founder of the Sikh faith, and consequently reconsider the date notified for observing his birth anniversary as a public holiday.

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Navan Bir Gil, in the PIL filed through advocates Karan S Gill, Angad S Gill, and Aarav Singh Gill, submitted that the grievance of the petitioner arises from a notification dated November 26, 2025, issued by the Punjab Government, whereby November 24, 2026, was notified as a public holiday on the occasion of the birth anniversary of Guru Nanak Dev.

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The petitioner submitted that the date so notified is based on the Kattak/Kartik Purnima tradition, whereas substantial historical and religious material supports April 15, 1469, as the actual date of birth of Guru Nanak Dev.

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Shiromani Gurdwara Parbandhak Committee (SGPC) has consistently maintained April 15, 1469, as the birth anniversary, or Prakash Diwas, of Guru Nanak Dev on its official website. The petitioner contends that the issue, therefore, warrants an objective and reasoned examination by the competent authorities rather than the continued perpetuation of an official entry without due consideration of the material relied upon by him.

The petitioner stated that he had approached the respondents through representations dated May 12, 2025, and June 1, 2026, calling upon them to examine the matter, reconsider the date reflected in the official records, correct it in accordance with authentic historical and religious material, and consequently consider April 15 for the official observance of the birth anniversary of Guru Nanak Dev.

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Despite the representations, the respondents have failed to take any effective or reasoned action. The continued official representation of November 24 as the birthday of Guru Nanak Dev, without duly considering the material supporting April 15, 1469, raises an issue of considerable public importance concerning the historical, religious, and cultural heritage of the Sikh community and the public at large.

The petitioner contended that the state, while exercising its administrative powers to notify public holidays and maintain official records, is expected to act fairly, reasonably, and objectively and to duly consider all relevant material.

The petitioner has accordingly prayed for quashing or amending the notification dated November 26, 2025, and for directions to the respondents to decide the representations filed by him by passing speaking orders within a stipulated period. He has further sought directions for an objective and comprehensive examination of the historical, religious, documentary, and calendrical material to ascertain the actual date of birth of Guru Nanak Dev, in consultation with SGPC or other recognised Sikh religious and historical institutions.

After hearing the arguments, a division bench comprising Acting Chief Justice Ashwani Kumar Mishra and Justice Rohit Kapoor allowed counsel for the petitioner to implead SGPC as a party respondent in the present writ petition.

The matter has been adjourned to September 28, 2026, for further hearing.