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Home / Punjab / Pilot project introduces AI learning in govt schools

Pilot project introduces AI learning in govt schools

Mission RAFTAAR to digitise classrooms

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Rishika Kriti
Tribune News Service
Jalandhar, Updated At : 01:29 AM Jun 28, 2026 IST
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In a major push to equip government school students with advanced technological skills, the state School Education Department has announced that it will introduce artificial intelligence (AI), robotics, Internet of Things (IoT) and cyber safety education in 425 government schools across Punjab.

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The programme has been launched as a pilot project under Mission RAFTAAR (Robotics and AI Framework for Teachers Advancement and Academia Readiness). In the first phase, 23 government schools in Jalandhar, including 20 PM Shri schools and three government senior secondary schools, have been selected.

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An official communication issued on June 22 said the mission aimed to transform selected government schools into digital innovation hubs, where students will move beyond being users of technology and will be encouraged to become innovators, creators and problem solvers. According to officials, computer teachers at selected schools will be roped in to implement the programme.

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Under the initiative, computer teachers will undergo specialised training to guide students in understanding how modern technology works in real-life situations. They will help explain how devices, machines and digital tools are interconnected and communicate with each other, enabling students to learn how such systems function and how they can be used for innovation.

Deepak Arora, project director, Information and Communication Technology, Jalandhar, said, “Computer teachers from selected schools will undergo training in two batches at the IIT, Delhi, and the IISc, Karnataka, later this month.”

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