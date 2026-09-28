Pilot takes stock of Punjab Congress as party plans statewide drive

As Congress leaders await clarity from newly appointed AICC Punjab affairs in-charge Sachin Pilot on the “restructuring” of the Pradesh Congress Committee (PCC), the party is planning a statewide programme in the coming days. The objective is to energise workers ahead of Rahul Gandhi’s proposed Punjab yatra.

Beginning with district-wise protests against Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar for allegedly subverting the electoral process, AICC general secretary (Organisation) KC Venugopal today held a videoconference with district chiefs and the three AICC co-incharges, Suraj Thakur, Ravindra Dalvi and Hina Kaware, and took feedback on the ground reality.

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A senior leader, on condition of anonymity, said that with leaders from the Channi and Warring factions now joining two consecutive protests, the party high command should clear the air on the state leaders who would head the election panels in the run-up to the 2027 Assembly poll.

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Many leaders admit that, in a departure from the approach adopted by the previous Punjab affairs in-charge, Bhupesh Baghel, Pilot has been in regular touch with district chiefs and has been taking feedback from those coming to meet him.

“Valuable points mentioned by party leaders and workers are being noted down by Pilot and his personal staff,” said one of the leaders who met him.

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Sources said Pilot would submit a fresh ground report on Punjab to Rahul before any changes are made to the PCC poll panels.

Leaders admit that the unity shown by Punjab Congress leaders during recent protests has given Pilot a smooth take-off and a symbolic win, but factional feuds and the presence of several CM aspirants still pose a bigger challenge for the party leadership.