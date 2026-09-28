DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Careers Advertise with us Classifieds
Gen Z Speak Up !
Add Tribune As Your Trusted Source
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
PREMIUM Games Videos Explainers Defence Gen Z Speak Up ! Cricket The Great Game Simply Punjab Entertainment UPSC
Home / Punjab / Pilot takes stock of Punjab Congress as party plans statewide drive

Pilot takes stock of Punjab Congress as party plans statewide drive

article_Author
Rajmeet Singh
Tribune News Service
Chandigarh, Updated At : 01:28 AM Sep 28, 2026 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
Congress' newly appointed Punjab incharge Sachin Pilot. Tribune photo: Mukesh Aggarwal
Advertisement

As Congress leaders await clarity from newly appointed AICC Punjab affairs in-charge Sachin Pilot on the “restructuring” of the Pradesh Congress Committee (PCC), the party is planning a statewide programme in the coming days. The objective is to energise workers ahead of Rahul Gandhi’s proposed Punjab yatra.

Beginning with district-wise protests against Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar for allegedly subverting the electoral process, AICC general secretary (Organisation) KC Venugopal today held a videoconference with district chiefs and the three AICC co-incharges, Suraj Thakur, Ravindra Dalvi and Hina Kaware, and took feedback on the ground reality.

Advertisement

A senior leader, on condition of anonymity, said that with leaders from the Channi and Warring factions now joining two consecutive protests, the party high command should clear the air on the state leaders who would head the election panels in the run-up to the 2027 Assembly poll.

Advertisement

Many leaders admit that, in a departure from the approach adopted by the previous Punjab affairs in-charge, Bhupesh Baghel, Pilot has been in regular touch with district chiefs and has been taking feedback from those coming to meet him.

“Valuable points mentioned by party leaders and workers are being noted down by Pilot and his personal staff,” said one of the leaders who met him.

Advertisement

Sources said Pilot would submit a fresh ground report on Punjab to Rahul before any changes are made to the PCC poll panels.

Leaders admit that the unity shown by Punjab Congress leaders during recent protests has given Pilot a smooth take-off and a symbolic win, but factional feuds and the presence of several CM aspirants still pose a bigger challenge for the party leadership.

Read what others can’t with The Tribune Premium

Advertisement
Tags :
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

THE TRIBUNE, India’s oldest, daily English-language newspaper, was first published on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan), and save for 40 days in the immediate aftermath of Partition, has come out every day over the last 145 years. THE TRIBUNE was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist of the time. The newspaper is run by a five-member Trust, which is chaired by Shri N N Vohra, former Governor of J&K State (2008-2018); as well as Justice S S Sodhi, former Chief Justice of the Allahabad High Court; Shri Gurbachan Jagat, former Governor of Manipur; Lt Gen. Shamsher Singh Mehta, former Western Army Commander; Shri Paramjit Singh Patwalia, Senior Advocate in the Supreme Court.

THE TRIBUNE is free, objective, and independent. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language, are the hallmarks of the paper.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Classifieds tlbr_img2 Videos tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 E-Paper tlbr_img5 Shorts