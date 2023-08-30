Pink bollworm attack: Agriculture Department forms teams to survey cotton belt

Tribune News Service

Mansa, August 29

The Agriculture Department has constituted teams for the survey of a possible attack of pink bollworm on the cotton crop in the region.

Dr Gurjit Singh Brar, Deputy Director Agriculture (Cotton Extension), Punjab, along with Chief Agriculture Officer, Mansa, and District Training Officer today reviewed the current status of the cotton crop. Dr Brar said they observed that the attack of pink bollworm, aphid and whitefly was less than the economic threshold.

