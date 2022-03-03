Pink bollworm still present in leftover crop, Muktsar farmers worried

Tribune News Service

Muktsar, March 2

The cotton growers are worried as pink bollworm is still present in the leftover cotton balls and the sowing season will start next month.

In November 2021, the pink bollworm had attacked the cotton crop in Muktsar district, but the crop was not affected much as picking was under way. Farmers said the government must act swiftly to save the next crop.

Teams visiting villages regularly We are holding awareness camps in the villages, appealing to farmers to destroy the leftover cotton balls. We have limited staff, but our teams are regularly visiting the villages. We are also worried about the next crop as early sowing of cotton will begin in April and will be in full swing in May. Gurpreet Singh, Chief Agri Officer

Gurbhagat Singh Bhallaiana, a farmer leader, said, “A number of farmers have stored leftover cotton balls and stalks, which are infested with the pink bollworm. Besides, the cotton crop leftover is stored in cattle feed manufacturing units. Some serious efforts are required to control the possible pink bollworm attack.”

He said, “The Agriculture Department is having nearly a month’s time, but it is just working on papers. If the pink bollworm attacks the crop this year, it will cause widespread damage and huge financial loss to farmers.”

Chief Agriculture Officer Gurpreet Singh said, “We are holding awareness camps in the villages, appealing to farmers to destroy the leftover cotton balls. A number of them have even acted on our advice, but some of them are still unwilling. It is impossible to destroy the pink bollworm by spraying pesticide on the cotton stalks.”

He said, “If farmers fail to cooperate with the department, then the pink bollworm, which had attacked the crop in November may even advance by three months.”

As the cotton fetched a good price in the recent past, a number of farmers would sow cotton crop.

The Central Institute for Cotton Research (CICR), Sirsa, has even alerted the Agriculture Department of Punjab and Haryana regarding the pink bollworm. It has even suggested the farmers should cultivate ‘desi’ cotton instead of ‘narma’ for early sowing.

The cotton is mainly grown in Fazilka, Bathinda, Mansa and Muktsar districts. In 2021-22, a total 3.25 lakh hectare area was brought under the cotton crop in the state.

#farmers