Pipe breaks during canal work near Amritsar village, water enters residential area

A pipeline reportedly broke during underground work near Chatiwind at Upper Bari Doab Canal (UBDC) Canal in Amritsar on Saturday. It caused canal water to flow through the drilled portion beneath the road towards a low-lying residential area.

The increasing flow triggered concerns among residents, following which senior officials reached the spot to assess the situation.

Advertisement

Member of Parliament Gurjit Singh Aujla and Amritsar South MLA Dr Inderbir Singh Nijjar also visited the site and took stock of the situation.

Advertisement

Local residents started efforts to prevent more water from entering the residential area. Sandbags and other material were placed near the affected portion to divert or contain the flow. Officials continued to monitor the situation as efforts were made to control the water flow.

MP Aujla said a pipeline was being laid under the canal after drilling beneath it as part of a 24x7 canal-water supply project. He said canal water entered the drilled passage and began flowing towards the lower-lying area.

Advertisement

Aujla said such negligence should not have occurred and the canal water should have been stopped before undertaking the drilling work.

Meanwhile, traffic movement from Taranwala Pul towards Tarn Taran Road has been stopped as a precautionary measure. The closure has caused inconvenience to commuters using the route.

Officials and local residents remained engaged in efforts to stop the water from moving towards nearby houses and prevent the situation from worsening.