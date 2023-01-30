Pipping ceremony held for 2 newly promoted Punjab police DIGs

Chandigarh, January 30
Pipping ceremony of two Punjab police officers, Rakesh Kaushal and Ajay Maluja, promoted as DIGs recently, was held in the office of the Director General of Police.
Punjab DGP Gaurav Yadav held the ceremony. He congratulated both the officers and wished them all the best for the future.
Jatinder Aulakh, IPS, IGP Intelligence, Punjab, and Sukhchain Singh Gill, IPS, IGP Headquarters, Punjab, were also present on the occasion.
