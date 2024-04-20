Pistol found near Amritsar IB

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh: The Border Security Force recovered a pistol from the fields near the International Border in Amritsar Sector. Based on a tip-off, a search was launched near Bharopal village and the weapon, without a magazine, was found wrapped in a packet lying on the outskirts of the village. TNS

2 nabbed in murder case

Muktsar: The police have arrested two persons, including a woman, for allegedly killing her husband on Wednesday. Cops claimed that accused Kuldeep Kaur had an affair with Jagmeet Singh of Dhippanwali village in Fazilka district, who first administered a sedative-laced drink to her husband Jaskaur Singh and later strangled him to death. A case of murder was registered on the complaint of the deceased’s sister Kirandeep Kaur. TNS

Lightning damages crop

Muktsar: The lightning damaged standing wheat crop on two acres at Kothe Amangarh near Mallan village on Friday. Farmers said the lightning burnt crop on two acres and they somehow managed to stop it from spreading further. Farmers sought compensation from the state government.

