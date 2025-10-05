DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Advertise with us Classifieds
Add Tribune As Your Trusted Source
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
PREMIUM Explainers Defence Photo Gallery Cricket The Great Game Simply Punjab Simply Haryana UPSC
Home / Punjab / Pistols, cartridges seized; 2 arrested

Pistols, cartridges seized; 2 arrested

article_Author
Tribune News Service
Muktsar, Updated At : 02:00 AM Oct 05, 2025 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
Advertisement

The police on Saturday claimed to have busted a cross-border arms smuggling module by arresting two persons from Ferozepur district and seizing two 9 mm pistols along with three cartridges.

Advertisement

The accused have been identified as Ravi Singh and his associate Sandeep Kumar. "Preliminary investigation reveals their links with cross-border smugglers, including a Pakistan-based handler involved in trafficking of weapons and narcotics," DGP Punjab Gaurav Yadav stated on X.

Advertisement

The police said the accused used to receive arms consignments sent across the border via drones and distributed those among local contacts.

Advertisement

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

The Tribune, now published from Chandigarh, started publication on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan). It was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist, and is run by a trust comprising five eminent persons as trustees.

The Tribune, the largest selling English daily in North India, publishes news and views without any bias or prejudice of any kind. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language and partisanship, are the hallmarks of the newspaper. It is an independent newspaper in the real sense of the term.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Classifieds tlbr_img2 Videos tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 E-Paper tlbr_img5 Shorts