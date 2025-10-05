Pistols, cartridges seized; 2 arrested

The police on Saturday claimed to have busted a cross-border arms smuggling module by arresting two persons from Ferozepur district and seizing two 9 mm pistols along with three cartridges.

Advertisement

The accused have been identified as Ravi Singh and his associate Sandeep Kumar. "Preliminary investigation reveals their links with cross-border smugglers, including a Pakistan-based handler involved in trafficking of weapons and narcotics," DGP Punjab Gaurav Yadav stated on X.

Advertisement

The police said the accused used to receive arms consignments sent across the border via drones and distributed those among local contacts.