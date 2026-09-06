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Home / Punjab / 'Pizza in 30 minutes, but chitta in 2': SAD posts video alleging easy availability of drugs in Punjab's Bathinda

'Pizza in 30 minutes, but chitta in 2': SAD posts video alleging easy availability of drugs in Punjab's Bathinda

SAD demands inquiry; SHO says FIR lodged, 1 arrested in case

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Archit Watts
Tribune News Service
Bathinda, Updated At : 12:40 PM Sep 06, 2026 IST
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A still from the video shared by the Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) on its Facebook page on Sunday.
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The Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) on Sunday shared a 3.12-minute video on its Facebook page as a purported sting operation, claiming that 'chitta' was sold for as little as Rs 600 at Sangat Kalan village in Bathinda and delivered by a woman, saying, "Pizza is delivered in 30 minutes, Blinkit in 10 minutes, but 'chitta' in less than two minutes."

The SAD demanded an immediate inquiry, and used the video and its allegations to target the AAP government and Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann over the state’s handling of the drug problem.

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The party also demanded that the state government provide a village-wise account of the action taken against drug peddlers, saying that the government should release details of precise action rather than statistics.

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The allegations come amid state government's ongoing 'Yudh Nashian Virudh' (war against drugs). Notably, the Chief Minister is also currently on a three-day tour of Bathinda district.

Meanwhile, Inspector Harbans Singh, SHO of Sangat police station said, "The video was shot on Friday. We have registered an FIR and arrested one person namely Gaggu and recovered 3-gm of 'chitta'."

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The SHO claimed that Sangat village was not a hotspot of drugs.

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